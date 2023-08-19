RACINE, WV (WOWK) – “Supporting a Brother” is a motto to live by for the Racine Volunteer Fire Department. This weekend was no exception to that as firefighters held a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to help one of their own.

Junior Firefighter Sonny Lycans, 16, was injured in an ATV accident in July that left him with life-threatening injuries.

According to the Racine Volunteer Fire Department in Boone County, West Virginia, firefighters were dispatched to an ATV crash around 8:38 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The crash happened in the Left Fork Road area, according to the RVFD. Upon arrival, they learned the person injured was one of their own.

Sonny’s friend, John Bell, who was riding with him at the time of the crash told WOWK 13 News Sonny’s ATV lost it’s back tire and went into a ditch, sending him flying over the handlebars, landing face first into the concrete.

His father says the last month has been a difficult journey for both Sonny and those who love him. That’s why this community support means so much to their family.

“He’s impacted my life a lot. He means the world to me. He’s a good kid,” says Sonny Lycans, the younger Sonny’s father. “From the bottom of my heart, I’d do anything for him to help him, do whatever I can for him. He’s got a long road to go with his brain injuries and stuff.”

Walking alongside Sonny on his road to recovery is something many in the community say they don’t think twice about before doing.

“He’s a firefighter, regardless of his age or his ability, it doesn’t matter,” said Racine Fire Chief Nick Bratcher. “It doesn’t matter if he’s from Putnam County, Cabell, Kanawha, it doesn’t matter. He’s a firefighter. He’s a brother, he’s family. He’s one of us.”

Dinners were served Saturday, Aug. 19, and all donations are going directly to Sonny’s family. Sonny is preparing for an upcoming surgery, and community members who want to support him can still donate by contacting the Racine VFD.