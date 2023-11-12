DANVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Residents are able to return to their homes after a massive fire destroyed the former Danville Lumber Company and also partially damaged nearby homes. However, residents said the chaos from Saturday night’s blaze caused quite the scare.

“I woke up to the neighbor pounding on the back door. Felt the heat as soon as we woke up. Came out, saw what was going on,” victim Daniel Harris said.

Harris was just one of many residents who could do nothing but stand back and wait as fire crews attacked the fire.

A day later, he’s facing the aftermath of the powerful flames by patching up the heat damage on his car and house.

“The whole underpinning had melted off. The cars parked out front, side of the car, all of the plastic on the trims melted. A couple of the windows fell out,” he said.

Harris had concerns about the demolition of the former Danville Lumber Company property, which was recently purchased by a local church.

“There was no control in this situation. Even the demolition was haphazard,” Harris said. “I have foundations in building communication science, so I know all about leaving jobsites safe and stuff like that. This was a hazard before the fire even started.”

Harris said that he is thankful the fire didn’t cause worse damage to his home or others.

“All the guys that were here worked their tails off all night long. It was a big ordeal,” Danville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Tony Nichols said. He referred to the fire as “very large scale,” so much that they almost ran out of water.

“The lumber in here was old. It was just dry, really really dry. It went up like sticks, like matches. It was fast. It moved through everything real fast last night,” Nichols said.

Crews continued to put water on the remains of the lumber company and used an excavator to tear down the destroyed buildings all day Sunday.