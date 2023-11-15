BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The family that used to own the former Danville Lumber Company that was destroyed in a fire this weekend after a controlled burn sparked out of control is remembering the legacy their father built through the company.

For more than 100 years, the lumber company was owned by generations of Thompsons, including the late father of U.S. Attorney William Thompson. According to William Thompson, the business started the company started out as a business called “Carolina Lumber” with eight different sites.

Danville Lumber was a staple in the community, promoting the motto “Anything to build everything” before it closed down in 2018 due to Thompson’s father’s failing health.

“Definitely one of the largest fires I’ve been associated around. It was very surreal,” Thompson said. “My dad passed away in 2020, so I’m glad he didn’t have to see it, because like I said, this was his life’s work. This was like his fourth child, you know? He spent a lot of time and effort there, and it was part of his identity, and it was part of our identity as well.”

Thompson says because of the company’s history, it’s hard to see the aftermath of the fire.

“It was devastating. It looked like a war zone almost, the amount of devastation,” Thompson said. “It was sad. I mean it was sad because I’m always used to looking over there and seeing – I wouldn’t call it a skyline – but in my view. And all you see is smoke.”

The property was recently bought by a local church. Thompson tells WOWK 13 News they had planned to install a plaque in memory of his father once the church was complete, but with multiple buildings on the property destroyed in the fire, Thompson says the future of the church is now uncertain.