BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A threat made towards Madison Middle School in Boone County was from a string of threats made from a social media account in Richmond, Kentucky, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and the county Board of Education became aware of the threat Tuesday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Deputies said this is the second threat made towards Madison Middle School from the social media account.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said they believe there is no active threat to Madison Middle School, but there is an increased deputy presence at the school.