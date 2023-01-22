BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Danville Volunteer Fire Department (DVFD) says a three-vehicle crash caused by icy roads temporarily closed a portion of U.S. Route 119 Sunday morning.

The crash was in the Julian, West Virginia, area on a Route 119 bridge near Holstein Road, according to DVFD.

Fire officials say traffic was controlled down to one lane while the West Virginia Division of Highways salted the road. The southbound lane was temporarily closed while the wrecker company removed the vehicles, according to DVFD.

Madison Volunteer Fire Department was also on the scene.

The road is now open, according to DVFD.