BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Boone Memorial Health has been awarded significant funding from the USDA Rural Development.

In Danville, today, May 22, 2023, USDA officials presented BMH with a check worth $14,361,000. The USDA says the award will go toward renovating a facility in Danville into a new health and wellness center. Officials say the center is expected to provide outpatient healthcare and wellness services to an area of approximately 32,200 residents.

The funding is a part of an overall $16.9 million from the USDA being distributed to five projects across the Mountain State. The other projects include:

$1 million for the town of Bradshaw to convert its wastewater system into a traditional gravity system

A $904,783 loan to the Forrest Place Preservation Association to help in the transfer, assumption and rehabilitation of Forrest Place Apartments in Kermit.

$616,000 to the Lavalette Public Service District to upgrade the German Ridge and Dickson areas of the Northern Distribution System.

$17,200 to the City of Smithers to buy a new commercial tractor for the Street Department.

Those in attendance at the event included Ryan Thorn, WV State Director of the USDA Rural Development; US Senator Joe Manchin; Darian David, District Director for Congresswoman Carol Miller; Brett Kuhn, President of Boone County Commission; Virgil Underwood, CEO of Boone Memorial Health; and Ray Harrell, General Counsel and Chief External Affairs Officer of Boone Memorial Health; as well as federal agency staff and local stakeholders.