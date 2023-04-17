BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Boone County Emergency Management Agency says multiple areas in Madison, West Virginia, were closed around 10 a.m. due to a rockslide and downed utility lines.

(Credit: Boone County Emergency Management)

(Credit: Boone County Emergency Management)

The agency says the following locations are closed:

State Route 85;

The walking trail between Benjamin Price Bridge; and

The old H&H tax building.

Emergency officials say multiple crews are working to clear the debris. The West Virginia Division of Highways arrived around 10:15 a.m., according to the Boone County Emergency Management Agency.

As of 11:20 a.m., Boone County 911 says the areas are still shut down. Drivers should avoid the area at this time.