BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Boone County man is facing multiple charges after allegedly hitting a West Virginia State Police trooper with his vehicle while trying to escape a traffic stop.

According to a criminal complaint from Boone Count Magistrate Court, Russell Lee Gillenwater, 44, of St. Albans was arrested after the police pursuit.

The incident began when two troopers conducted a traffic stop on Ridgeview Nellis Road in the Nellis area of Boone County around 9:50 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. The complaint states that while conducting the stop, they saw a separate truck “rapidly approaching” and signaled for it to stop.

Troopers said when the truck stopped, they saw the driver was allegedly not wearing a seatbelt. The vehicle had temporary tags and a cracked windshield, the WVSP says.

According to the WVSP, while the troopers were speaking with the driver, later identified as Gillenwater, he allegedly accelerated the truck, striking one of the trooper’s on the side.

The troopers, including the one who was struck, then pursued the vehicle along Ridgeview Nellis Road toward WV Rt. 3. The complaint says the vehicle was allegedly going into the opposite lane during the chase and reached speeds of 60 mph. The WVSP says during the chase, the suspect vehicle turned on to Scarlett Drive and went about two miles before crashing on Fork Creek Road.

After the crash, Gillenwater allegedly began to run into a wooded area, ignoring the troopers’ commands to stop. Troopers say he was detained following a “brief struggle.”

The complaint states that after Gillenwater was detained, troopers noticed a clear pipe and a scale on the suspect vehicle’s passenger floorboard. They then conducted a search of the vehicle, finding a clear bag of a white, powdery substance suspected to be 9.41 grams of fentanyl, and a clear bag containing a white, crystal-like substance suspected to be 2.5 grams of meth.

Following the search the troopers saw that Gillenwater allegedly had “constricted pupils and droopy eyelids,” according to the complaint. Troopers say Gillenwater was then taken to a local hospital for a blood draw before being processed and taken to jail.

According to the complaint, Gillenwater was charged with malicious assault, possession with intent (fentanyl), possession with intent (methamphetamine), fleeing with reckless indifference, fleeing on foot, and obstructing. The complaint states Gillenwater also allegedly had a suspended license at the time of the incident.

Gillenwater was taken to the Southwestern Regional Jail on a $100,000 surety/cash bond.