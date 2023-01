BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Madison Volunteer Fire Department said Low Gap Road in Ball Fork was closed after a mobile home slipped into the road in Boone County, West Virginia.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

At 5:57 p.m., Madison VFD said the road was still closed and crews were working to reopen it.

(Photo credits to Firefighter S. Lester)

Photo credits to Firefighter S. Lester

The road will be closed for a while, according to Madison VFD.