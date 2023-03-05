BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — On Sunday, West Virginia State Police (WVSP) said Trooper A.R. Workman arrested a woman who possessed 128 grams of methamphetamine in Boone County.

WVSP Captain Robert A. Maddy said Trooper Workman stopped a woman driving in a black GMC Sierra on U.S. Rte. 119 in the Danville, West Virginia, area.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Inside the vehicle was allegedly Heather Nicole Messer, 35, of Foster, who is accused of holding 128 grams of methamphetamine. She was arrested for Possession with Intent to Deliver and taken to Southwestern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

(Photo from Southwestern Regional Jail)

WVSP Captain Maddy said the arrest remains under investigation.