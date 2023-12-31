BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman is behind bars and a 17-year-old girl is dead after a crash after a crash on Sunday, according to the West Virginia State Police.

They say the single-vehicle crash happened in the Cameo Road area.

Brandy Adkins, 23, of Harts, was driving and crashed the vehicle. The victim — a 17-year-old girl in the vehicle with her — was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the WVSP.

Adkins is being charged with DUI causing death and is in the Southwestern Regional Jail, the WVSP says. The victim has not been identified outside of being the suspect’s sister and being 17 years old.