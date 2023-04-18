BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two people got to drive away in brand-new utility terrain vehicles (UTV) on Tuesday after winning the 2022 West Virginia UTV Giveaway.

West Virginia Department of Tourism and Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority officials held the event at the Hatfield-McCoy Welcome Center in Julian on Tuesday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Michael Bee, of Poca, and Jennifer Dunford, of Amelia, Virginia, were awarded the UTVs after winning the giveaway, according to West Virginia Department of Tourism officials.

Tourism officials say this event was also a celebration of the growth surrounding the trails.

“The Hatfield-McCoy Trails is a tremendous year-round tourist attraction,” Gov. Justice said. “Last year, over 87,000 riders took a spin on these trails. Just think about that––that’s a lot of folks getting out and enjoying our unbelievable trails. These riders are also eating at our restaurants, staying in local accommodations and contributing to our local economies. I just love being in this part of the state and seeing a huge group of ATVs go by. I couldn’t be more proud of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority and the impact they’re making in Southern West Virginia.”

The West Virginia Department of Tourism says the Hatfield-McCoy Trails have more than 1,000 miles of trails and are open all year round.