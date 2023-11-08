ORGAS, WV (WOWK) — A woman was arrested on Monday in connection to a fire that broke out at an Orgas residence in July 2023.

According to a post from the Boone County WV Sheriff Facebook page and the criminal complaint, patrolling Boone County Deputies witnessed a house fire on Coal River Road in Orgas on July 18. The subsequent investigation resulted in an arrest warrant for the owner of the residence, Loretta Lynn Walker, 41, of Orgas, for 1st degree arson.

Walker was seen in video surveillance coming out of the residence after smoke appeared from the back of the building, the complaint said. The fire later spread to and damaged a nearby residence.

On Nov. 6, Boone County Deputies arrested Walker, who was found walking along Prenter road, the Facebook post said. She is awaiting trial at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $20,000 Property/Surety bail.