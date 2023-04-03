BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Boone County woman.

According to the WVSP, Billie Jean Adkins Chambers, 53, of Ridgeview, was last heard from around 5 p.m. April 2, 2023.

Troopers say Adkins Chambers is described as standing 5’3″ and weighing approximately 140 lbs. with brown eyes and sandy hair. She drives a red Buick Enclave with the West Virginia license plate number 32G878, according to troopers. The WVSP says Adkins Chambers also has reported medical issues.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Adkins Chambers is asked to contact the West Virginia State Police Madison Detachment at 304-369-7800.