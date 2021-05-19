Boone Memorial Hospital’s ‘FARMacy’ program to provide free fruits and veggies

MADISON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia leads the country in chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity.

Boone Memorial Hospital’s Healthy Lifestyle Program announced that they have partnered with the WVU Extension Service to bring a program called “FARMacy” to Boone County. FARMacy will last for 15 weeks, and it will provide free, fresh, locally-grown fruits vegetables to help families eat healthily.

Under the leadership of BMH Family Nurse Practitioner, Kathy Hill, the program began in 2020. A grant from the Walmart Foundation makes it possible.

“We were able to provide 23 families with produce,” said Hill. “We are very happy to kick off the program again in 2021. We are accepting new applicants now.”

If you can answer “yes” to any of the following questions, you may be eligible for the program:

Do you have diabetes, heart disease or another chronic illness? Does your family sometimes run out of food? Do you provide care for at least one child under the age of 18?

Courtesy: Boone Memorial Hospital

Those participating in the program will…

Get a prescription for fresh fruits and vegetables from their medical provider

Use their prescription to shop at the weekly farmer’s market (organized by BMH and WVU Extension).

Participate in 6 nutrition education and cooking classes.

Complete medical assessments such as weight, blood pressure, finger-stick blood tests, etc.

Complete surveys about your eating and lifestyle habits.

This program will not interfere with any current food benefits.

“If you are eligible, signing up is simple,” Hill said. “Contact me at 304-369-1230 Ext. 4904 or kjhill@bmh.org.

Only 50 slots are available, so those looking to participate should sign up quickly.

Hill hopes to have all 50 slots filled by mid-June.