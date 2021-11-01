Booster shot distribution going slow in West Virginia; Governor pleas for help

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia is beginning to see another key drop in most of its COVID-19 numbers, but with one glaring exception.

In the past day there were 498 new cases, and 6,700 active cases. Both of those numbers are down. Delta variant cases are nearing 5,800, and that’s a slight increase. Of more concerning news is that so far only 8 percent of people over the age of 50 have gotten their booster shot.

“We’re still getting to people, but it’s too slow. We need more and more people running to the fire, getting their booster shots and getting vaccinated. Or we’re going to have more body bags. It’s just that simple,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

There are a couple of reasons why the booster shot turnout is low. Some people feel the original vaccines were enough, while younger adults who do not have pre-existing medical conditions don’t yet qualify for boosters. Meanwhile, the CDC votes Tuesday on whether 5 through 11-year-olds can be vaccinated.

“We have 50,000 doses that have been ordered for central hubs, those three central sites. Those are due to coming in today and early tomorrow. Pharmacies have ordered,” said Maj. Gen. Jim Hoyer, (Ret.), of the Joint Inter Agency Task Force.

If the CDC says yes, those childhood doses should be available later this week.

“If the 5 through 11-year-olds get approved, they will need a signed permission slip and must be accompanied to the shot by a parent or legal guardian,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.