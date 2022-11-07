CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) –The ballot issue everyone is talking about in West Virginia is Amendment 2.

If approved, it could lead to repeal of the unpopular car tax. People on both sides of Amendment 2 in West Virginia have their foot on the gas pedal to push the issue on this election eve. If the amendment is passed by voters, lawmakers could decide if a tax on business inventory and machinery stays on the books or gets repealed.

Amendment 2 could also lead to the House and Senate removing the property tax on personal vehicles in the Mountain State. The governor says the car tax repeal amounts to “vote buying,” but the Senate President Craig Blair says that’s not true.

Monday, Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis sat down with both men, who are on opposing sides.

“You’re going to be able to stop paying the personal property tax on your automobiles. But it also applies to equipment, machinery and inventory. Our state is made of up small business after small business, after small business. This makes it so they get the same tax break that the big companies give,” said State Sen. Craig Blair, (R) Berkeley – Senate President, who backs Amendment Two.

“This is going to pull hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue out of the state. And if that be the case and we don’t have the level of surpluses that we have today, we’re upside down,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, who opposes Amendment Two.

Watch the interviews below:

Governor Justice favors just giving people a rebate for what they pay in vehicles taxes.

This is one of four amendments on this year’s ballot.