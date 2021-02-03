Braxton County man arrested following the death of a 3-year-old boy

BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Braxton County man has been arrested and charged for a three-year-old boy’s death.

West Virginia State Police say Samuel Thomas Workman, 33, of Braxton County, has been charged with the death of an infant, child neglect, and risk of injury.

On Tuesday, Feb. 2, police were notified of an unresponsive three-year-old boy on the 3400 block of Turnpike Road. When EMS arrived, the boy, along with another one-year-old, was found in the home along with Workman, who is the children’s stepfather. EMS say they found signs of abuse over the boy’s body.

The three year-old-boy was pronounced dead later in the hospital.

Officers say Workman had called 911 and while at the hospital, was found with blood on his hands.

During an interview with State Police, Workman said he left home to smoke marijuana at another person’s house. Workman claimed he found the unresponsive boy and attempted to revive him with CPR for approximately 20-30 minutes before calling 911.

Workman is currently being held at the Central Regional Jail with no bail amount set.