Braxton County Sheriff warns of calendar scam

BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Braxton County Sheriff’s Department warned residents about an ongoing scam in the area.

People are apparently stopping at homes and businesses asking people to donate money for the Sheriff’s Department’s calendars. The Sheriff’s Department says that this is a scam.

If residents encounter this situation, they are advised to get the best description of the person and vehicle possible and then notify the Sherrif’s Department at (304) 765-3308.