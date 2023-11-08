GASSAWAY, WV (WOWK) — A structure fire in Gassaway Sunday resulted in the destruction of four homes and the transportation of a firefighter, according to a post on the Flatwoods Community Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page.

(Photo courtesy of Flatwoods VFD)

The post said that before 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning, the Flatwoods VFD was called to assist responders with a fire at Birch Street. Besides the four homes that the posts described as “a total lost” the post also said that a fifth home received “substantial damage.”

Braxton EMS transported one firefighter to the hospital for “Breathing issues.”

Units also responded from the Sutton VFD, Frametown VFD, Chapel VFD, Burnsville VFD and Gilmer County VFD.

The WV State Fire Marshall’s office is investigating the incident.