WASHINGTON, DC (WOWK) – A West Virginia high school marching band traveled to the nation’s capitol to observe Memorial Day.

The Braxton County High School Marching Band made their way through the streets of Washington, DC, on Monday, May 29, as part of the National Memorial Day Parade.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The event showcased many marching bands across the nation as well as national marching bands of different military branches, all honoring the fallen heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country.