BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Braxton County High School teacher was arrested and charged with sexual abuse after he admitted to law enforcement that he was having a sexual relationship with a student, according to a criminal complaint.
The criminal complaint for 42-year-old Lee Given, of Flatwoods, says a school official became aware of a teacher – identified as Given – possibly being in a sexual relationship with a juvenile student.
The complaint says Given told troopers with the West Virginia State Police that he was having sexual conduct with a student in-person in a classroom and over social media.
It says the relationship began sometime between Feb. 6 and Feb. 7. Law enforcement saw a message from March 2 that was “sexually explicit in nature,” according to the complaint.
Given is being charged with sexual abuse by a person in position of trust, and soliciting a minor via computer or traveling to engage in prohibited sexual activity, according to the criminal complaint.
Given is being held in the Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond, according to the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation website.