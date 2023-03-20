Lee Given Booking Photo (Photo Courtesy: West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A teacher accused of sexual abuse waived his preliminary hearing in Braxton County on Monday.

According to Braxton County Magistrate Court, Lee Given’s case will now head to a grand jury.

Given was arrested earlier in March and charged with sexual abuse after he admitted to law enforcement that he was having a sexual relationship with a student, according to a criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint for 42-year-old Lee Given, of Flatwoods, says a school official became aware of a teacher – identified as Given – possibly being in a sexual relationship with a juvenile student.

The complaint says Given told troopers with the West Virginia State Police that he was having sexual conduct with a student in-person in a classroom and over social media.

It says the relationship began sometime between Feb. 6 and Feb. 7. Law enforcement saw a message from March 2 that was “sexually explicit in nature,” according to the complaint.

Given was charged with sexual abuse by a person in a position of trust, and soliciting a minor via computer or traveling to engage in prohibited sexual activity, according to the criminal complaint.

His bond was set at $20,000, and he is on home confinement.