BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Crews in Braxton County responded to a log truck fire on Friday morning.

The Flatwoods Community Volunteer Fire Department says the log truck caught fire on the side of the road Friday morning on Suton Lane in Flatwoods, West Virginia.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the fire department, the fire was quickly put out and multiple engines responded.

FCVFD says that no one was injured.