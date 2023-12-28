BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A pageant director in Braxton County is facing charges of fraudulent schemes for allegedly keeping money raised for charities.

According to a criminal complaint from Braxton County Magistrate Court, Gary A. Beamer, 43, of Sutton, was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 27, on charges of fraudulent schemes.

The complaint says Beamer was the administrator of a Sutton-area pageant between April 2007 and April 13, 2023. As part of the pageant, contestants would raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. According to the complaint, Beamer allegedly kept money raised for his “own personal gain.”

Beamer is also accused of keeping funds raised through a Christmas pageant, which he had been the administrator of since 2015, according tot he complaint. The money from the Christmas pageant was intended to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association of West Virginia, the complaint says. It also states Beamer is accused of keeping more than $1,000 from the Christmas pageant funds.

Beamer is currently being held in the Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bail.