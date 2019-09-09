Break-in at Lewisburg pawn shop linked to multi-state crime spree

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVNS) — Two people arrested after a pawnshop burglary are accused of committing crimes in West Virginia, Louisiana, North Carolina, and Oklahoma.

On Monday, September 2, 2019 officers with the Lewisburg Police Department were called to Frank’s Gun and Pawn after an alarm went off. The investigators found a broken window and evidence of a burglary. Several guns were stolen.

After reviewing surveillance video, the suspects were identified as Jacob Wayne Welch, 29, and Krystal Marie Magee, 34, both of Lincoln Parish, Louisiana. Lewisburg Police Officers worked with police departments in West Monroe, LA, Ruston, LA and Greensboro, NC to track the couple in a multi-state crime spree.

Warrants for Welch and Magee’s arrest were issued on Sept. 5 and a coordinated effort between local officers, U.S. Marshals and authorities in Louisiana led to the couple’s arrest in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Investigators said they found some of the stolen guns still in the possession of Welch and Magee.

The couple is being held without bond on warrants from Louisiana and Lewisburg, West Virginia. They are also charged with a number of crimes from their arrest in Oklahoma.

The investigation is still open. The U.S. Attorney’s office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are involved. More charges are expected to be filed in the case.