CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia International Yeager Airport’s (CRW) newest carrier is increasing the number of flights to Orlando, Florida, due to sky-high ticket sales.

Even though flights have not even taken off from CRW, The West Virginia Department of Tourism said ticket sales are so strong, they are adding two more weekly flights.

Tourism officials said flights will take off on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday through Aug. 15, where it will go back to two flights per week.

Breeze Airways is also planning on bringing in larger planes with 137 seats, including first-class options, The West Virginia Department of Tourism said.

“We couldn’t be happier with our launch from West Virginia,” said Founder and CEO David Neeleman. “As flights fill up, Breeze always looks to grow, adding flights and destinations whenever possible.”

Flights to Orlando and Charleston, South Carolina, are scheduled to begin on May 31. The West Virginia Department of Tourism said three more destinations, including New York City, are planned to start over the next two years.

“CRW is very excited to welcome Breeze to our market in May,” said Airport Director & CEO Dominique Ranieri. “The fact that the Breeze is already seeing strong demand and adding frequency means that our passengers are excited, as well.”

Tickets are already available to purchase from the Breeze Airways website. You can find them by clicking here.

The airline was founded in 2018 and began operations in 2021. Over the past two years, they’ve expanded from serving 16 cities to almost 40.