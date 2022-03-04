CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice appointed Brett W. McMillion as Director of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR).

McMillion was previously the Deputy Chief of the State Parks system. For 25 years, he worked administrative roles with Panther, Bluestone and Pipestem Resort state parks.

Gov. Justice said the decision was important because natural resources are crucial in the Mountain State.

“I am very, very confident that I’m selecting the right man for the job,” Gov. Justice said in a press release. “Brett has done an incredible job as the Deputy Chief of our State Parks system. I know he’ll do a wonderful job as our DNR Director.”

McMillion is from Nettie and graduated from Richwood High School. He earned a degree in Parks and Recreation from West Virginia University. McMillion now lives in Oak Hill.

McMillion is replacing former WVDNR Director Steve McDaniel, who recently retired and transitioned to a senior advisor role.

“I’m proud to carry the torch and am eager to get to work advancing the great work the WVDNR has accomplished since Governor Justice took office,” McMillion said. “Working closely with our Department of Tourism, State Parks, and Governor Justice, we will continue promoting the world-class outdoor recreation destinations we’re blessed with in West Virginia.”