Bridge Day to go on without BASE jumping

West Virginia

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Bridge Day Commission held a meeting on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 to discuss the upcoming event.

The BASE Jumping Coordinator for Bridge Day made the decision to cancel the tradition this year. This means BASE Jumping off the New River Gorge Bridge will not happen for the 2021 event. They will be sending a letter to people who are already signed up to jump.

The Bridge Day Commission also passed a motion to vote on whether to cancel Bridge Day during the commission’s next meeting. That meeting will be on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

