Bridgeport native, Navy Corpsman asking for supplies

Katerina Fortney, a Bridgeport native currently serving in the Navy, is asking for supplies. (Courtesy: Nickie Fortney)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Bridgeport native who now serves as a Navy Corpsman overseas is running low on basic supplies, and her family is asking for your help.

Katerina Fortney is Navy Corpsman attached to a Marine Corps Air Wing Unit, and she’s asking for food and basic hygiene products for her unit.

Supplies that are typically brought to her base have been slowed due to supply chain issues across the globe. According to Fortney, rationing food and water could become a possibility without more care packages or supplies coming to the base.

Katerina Fortney and part of her unit overseas. (Courtesy: Nickie Fortney)

Katerina’s mom Nickie said her daughter never asks for anything, so she knew it was a serious issue.

Nickie is hoping that her home state of West Virginia can step up and help a West Virginia native who is serving her country and all of her unit members.

“It’s our hometown. And, the outpouring of love and support and everybody that has messaged and donated. When she gets those things, she will feel a piece of home,” said Nickie, who held back tears talking about her daughter.

If you’d like to help Katerina and her unit, there are a few different ways to participate.

You can donate to the Facebook fundraiser the family has created, which will help purchase supplies and cover shipping to her base. You can visit the fundraiser here.

You can also send care packages directly to Katerina and her unit. Her unit is comprised of 210 soldiers, with 198 men and 12 women. The address to send packages to is:

HM3 Fortney, Katerina

VMM-161 Det 1

Unit 89017

FPO AP 96610-1700

Items shipped to the unit must stick to this list, as any fresh food, like pepperoni rolls, will be destroyed upon arrival in a foreign country. The service men and women also do not have room to carry any kind of gifts around, as they are constantly moving.

Here is a list of things the unit has requested, in either men’s or women’s: