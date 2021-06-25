BridgeValley Community and Technical College announces new acting president

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Board of Governors of BridgeValley Community and Technical College announced on Friday that Casey K. Sacks, Ph.D. will serve as Acting President effective June 25, 2021.

Dr. Sacks will replace Eunice Bellinger who is no longer an employee of BridgeValley as of today. She will serve as Acting President while the board conducts a search for a permanent President.

She is currently the Interim Vice Chancellor for the West Virginia Community and Technical College System, a role in which she focuses on community college excellence and workforce development. Dr. Sacks also recently served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Community Colleges at the United States Department of Education in the Trump administration.

Dr. Sacks started her career as a psychologist in the geriatrics field, and she has worked at colleges and universities in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Colorado, and West Virginia.

“The students, faculty, and staff at the college have always impressed me. I look forward to getting to know everyone better and help the college to move forward,” Sacks said. “I know first-hand how life changing community colleges can be in students’ lives. It’s an honor to support our students in West Virginia.”

Board Chair Ashley Deem announced Dr. Sacks’ new role by saying, “I am excited for Dr. Sacks to join us at BridgeValley. She has an impressive background and I am confident that she will move the campus in the right direction so that we can best serve our students and support our faculty, staff, and community.”