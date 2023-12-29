PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — DACK Investments, a Buckhannon limited liability company, has made an offer of $4.9 million to purchase the assets of the bankrupt Alderson Broaddus University including all of its campus in Philippi.

Nexstar’s WBOY found the motion for sale on the US Bankruptcy Court’s website Thursday and confirmed the motion with the bankruptcy trustee’s attorney, Joe Supple, via phone call.

According to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office website, DACK Investments is a real estate and leasing company.

The private, nonprofit University declared bankruptcy in August after the Higher Education Policy Commission revoked its authority to grant college degrees. The final class of students graduated from Alderson Broaddus University in December.

According to Supple, the bankruptcy court will hold a hearing on Jan. 31 to approve the sale. There is an opportunity for an “upset bidder” to file an additional offer, Supple said. In order to qualify, an “upset bidder” would need to put up a minimum bid of $5,000,000. If that occurs, an auction would happen during the Jan. 31 hearing.

There is no word yet on what DACK Investments plans to do with the campus.