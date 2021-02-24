Bunkhouses for linemen hauled away

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — As the cleanup continues throughout the Tri-State region and with more power coming back into homes, out-of-town linemen can now find hotel rooms.

After last week’s ice storms, hundreds of linemen poured into the area to help repair the damage.

They needed a place to stay as hotels and other accommodations were full, so Emergency Disasters Services constructed bunkhouses in the Huntington Mall parking lot.

However, they got hauled away Wednesday afternoon.

“We get a call, and in 24 hours we build a city.” Matt Daley, director of communications and logistics, Emergency Disaster Services

The ‘city’ Matt Daley refers to features 27 bunkhouses, two shower units and two dozen ‘porta-potties’ for the linemen.

Stairs leading up to one mobile sleeper unit. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

However, they are no longer necessary.

“Crews are actually working to break down the bunkhouses that were set up for the storm restoration. We’ve actually found that the crews are now able to move back to like a hotel setting,” says Jon Webster, the external affairs manager for Appalachian Power.

Appalachian Power officials want people to know: just because these units are going away, doesn’t mean the crews are.

“That’s not to say that we’re not finished with the work, however the crews that are here are now able to move back into hotel rooms.” Jon Webster, external affairs manager, Appalachian Power

Now, the bunkhouses are left to be cleaned and taken away.

“They’ll be serviced, they’ll make sure that they’re road-worthy, tires-wise,” Daley says.

Emergency disaster services officials say from here, these bunks are getting rolled out to wherever they’re needed next.

The spokesperson from Appalachian Power also notes they’ve received an outpouring of community support in the area, and they’re continuing to work to get everyone’s power back on.

Follow Natalie Wadas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news