Businesses reopen at the Highlands. Here’s what you need to know…

WHEELING, WV (WTRF) — The Highlands is back open for business, well, at least somewhat. Following Governor Jim Justice’s reopening plan, on week four, starting Thursday, May 21, 2020, retail could open, with restaurants starting indoor dining at 50% capacity. But is everything open just yet?

Of restaurants to open more than just curbside, Cheddar’s Kitchen opened inside dining 11 a.m. Thursday and families are already heading in the door. Cheddar’s staff say they are not taking reservations but inside dining is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cheddar’s @ the highlands inside dining is open and already seating people!! @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/3S8BthcyMh — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) May 21, 2020

And right down the road, Primanti Bros opened today, 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, inside dining will be at half capacity, in addition to their already outside seating.

It will ease it up. People are really understanding. They do know we can only accommodate so many people at a time. I think they’re just happy to be out of the house, and we’re really excited to welcome everybody back. Fawna Kidder, Assistant General Manager for Primanti Bros

Jumping to retail: A Kohl’s employee says they also opened their doors at 11 a.m. today and will be working until 7 p.m.

Of the bigger retail names; Lane Bryant, Old Navy, Bath and Body Works, and Bed Bath and Beyond all had some lights on but the doors were locked, with signs saying temporarily closed.

Stopped at these three shops @ the highlands. Some lights are on but doors are locked. Signs still say temporarily closed. I don’t think they’re opening JUST yet. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/tHNBOaf1YR — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) May 21, 2020

Many people were inquiring of T.J. Maxx. While lights were on, the doors were still locked with a hopeful sign saying “Reopening Soon.”

T.J. Maxx @ the highlands has many people inquiring but doors are still locked. Sign says REOPENING SOON. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/Pn7UoJD92f — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) May 21, 2020

And another big inquiry is J.C. Penney. With the recent announcement of the department store chain filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, many are wondering if this store at The Highlands will even reopen. But, while there’s no movement as of Thursday, on the door it says just ‘temporarily closed.’

Lights aren’t even on at JCP @ the highlands…sign says temporarily closed. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/89p14oBss8 — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) May 21, 2020

Of the few retail shops open, Hobby Lobby opened Monday and employees say their hours are now expanding to 9 a.m – 7 p.m. due to the demand.

JUST IN: Hobby Lobby @ the highlands is OPEN today and there is a sea of cars already. 10-7 Monday-Saturday @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/jEIJ1BOgEX — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) May 21, 2020

And with Hobby Lobby bustling, next-door at Best Buy the gadget shop is still only doing in-store consolations by appointment; open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. But store workers say deliveries are still happening.

The Shoe Dept. has already been open for two weeks, considered an essential business.

Of the smaller run shops that have been running, Once Upon a Child had many people in and out shopping for all those infant needs, and the store is back to normal hours.

Nini’s Treasures is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and open on the weekends starting at 10 a.m. They’re offering masks at the door.

And if you’re looking to get engaged during quarantine, Howard’s Diamond Center is open Monday through from 10 p.m. to 5:45 p.m Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; But they will not be cleaning rings.

Some shops remain closed, and Justice staff say they don’t even have a reopening date yet.

Some of the big names look like they’re taking reopening easy. So, we may start to see more movement real soon.