Buy your holiday ham or turkey early this season

KANAWHA CITY, WV (WOWK) — Buying your holiday ham or turkey early may be a good strategy because inventory is selling out fast.

“Stocks low, and it’s going to go fast too because every time I put hams out at regular price, they buy them up, so they’re scared. Just get out and start shopping now,” said Sam Angius, Meat Department Manager of Piggy Wiggly.

Meat prices are up. Honeysuckle White frozen whole turkey is selling for about $1.50 per pound at Kroger and Walmart and $2.00 a pound at Piggy Wiggly.

“Prices are moving up because there’s a tight supply. I don’t think that we’re going to be out of turkeys or hams, but it is going to be tight. Don’t wait until the last minute,” said Rick Joseph, Owner of Piggly Wiggly.

Some people, like Patricia Sisson, already bought their holiday meat to freeze.

“I shop early because I don’t want to get hit with the crowd,” said Patricia Sisson, a customer.

Piggly Wiggly owner Rick Joseph says, there are several reasons for scarcity and price hikes.

“Packaging is a problem. Can’t get the plastic. Even having trouble getting cardboard for the boxes. The labor situation, a lot of companies are having labor problems processing these foods,” said Joseph.

Joseph says he expects the shortage to continue through the next few months.

