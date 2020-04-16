Buying a home during a pandemic is a little different than usual

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Buying a home is a little different these days as realtors work to find new ways to interact with home buyers and sellers during the pandemic.

Realtor Christina Hudson is still out marketing houses. But she has had to change the way she shows potential buyers around the properties. Now instead of inviting them inside she is using her cell phone and social media.

“I think we are all discovering and becoming good at things that we never thought we’d have to be good at,” Hudson says. “This is one of those things for me.”

CEO of the West Virginia Association of Realtors, Raymond Joseph said it was important to continue working so that people who were already in the process of buying or selling a home didn’t miss out on opportunities.

“Frankly a lot of states from what I’m hearing haven’t come together like West Virginia and it should make everybody proud to see how we’ve tackled this together,” Joseph says.

He said so far the key to success has been thinking outside of the box.

“You know closing attorneys are now bringing people in in much smaller groups. Not everyone is around the table at the same time. We are also able to use remote notaries so the notary doesn’t have to be in the room to notarize things,” Joseph says.

Getting into court houses to handle deeds has also been a challenge in some counties. He says business is slower but he is confident people will be ready to buy again.

“There are a lot of people that are home working remotely and one of the things they are doing is playing on the internet more than they did ordinarily,” Joseph says. “When they are playing on the internet guess what they are looking at homes for sale.”

Some members have used the down time to do good deeds in their community. Some have delivered food to those in need and to essential workers who are keeping people safe. Realtors are also taking safety precautions when they go in home. That includes hand washing and wearing protective gear.

