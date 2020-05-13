C-130 Flyover: Check the Forecast for Your Location!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 130th Airlift Wing will be having a flyover today over many area locations! The 130th Airlift Wing is honoring front line COVID-19 healthcare and first responders with a flyover across 22 locations as part of the United States Air Force’s Operation American Resolve.

The flyover begins around 11:00am and will last through 1:30pm. The C-130 will circle each site once before flying to the next location!

The flyovers are intended to lift morale due to the health and economic impacts of the pandemic.

Here’s the forecast for each location, as well as the time that the C-130 will be circling each location!

TIMELOCATIONTEMPERATUREFORECAST CONDITIONS
11:05amCAMC Teays Valley58Mostly Cloudy
11:12amCabell-Huntington Hospital59Mostly Cloudy
11:23amPleasant Valley Hospital58Partly Cloudy
11:30amJackson General Hospital60Partly Cloudy
11:37amRoane General Hospital60Partly Cloudy
11:48amBraxton County Memorial Hospital59Partly Cloudy
11:56amSummersville Regional Medical Center58Partly Cloudy
12:08pmGreenbrier Valley Medical Center58Mostly Cloudy
12:15pmSummers County ARH60Mostly Cloudy
12:23pmPrinceton Community Hospital58Isolated Shower
12:27pmBluefield Regional Medical Center58Isolated Shower
12:35pmWelch Community Hospital60Isolated Shower
12:45pmLogan Regional Medical Center60Isolated Shower
12:51pmBoone Memorial Hospital61Isolated Shower
1:02pmRaleigh General Hospital58Isolated Shower
1:08pmPlateau Medical Center60Isolated Shower
1:14pmMontgomery General Hospital61Isolated Shower
1:20pmCAMC Memorial62Isolated Shower
1:21pmCAMC General62Isolated Shower
1:21pmSt. Francis Hospital62Isolated Shower
1:21pmCAMC Women and Children62Isolated Shower
1:22pmThomas Memorial Hospital62Isolated Shower
1:24pmFamily Care of St. Albans62Isolated Shower

