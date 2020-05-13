C-130 Flyover: Check the Forecast for Your Location!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 130th Airlift Wing will be having a flyover today over many area locations! The 130th Airlift Wing is honoring front line COVID-19 healthcare and first responders with a flyover across 22 locations as part of the United States Air Force’s Operation American Resolve.

The flyover begins around 11:00am and will last through 1:30pm. The C-130 will circle each site once before flying to the next location!

The flyovers are intended to lift morale due to the health and economic impacts of the pandemic.

Here’s the forecast for each location, as well as the time that the C-130 will be circling each location!