C-130 Flyover: Check the Forecast for Your Location!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 130th Airlift Wing will be having a flyover today over many area locations! The 130th Airlift Wing is honoring front line COVID-19 healthcare and first responders with a flyover across 22 locations as part of the United States Air Force’s Operation American Resolve.
The flyover begins around 11:00am and will last through 1:30pm. The C-130 will circle each site once before flying to the next location!
The flyovers are intended to lift morale due to the health and economic impacts of the pandemic.
Here’s the forecast for each location, as well as the time that the C-130 will be circling each location!
|TIME
|LOCATION
|TEMPERATURE
|FORECAST CONDITIONS
|11:05am
|CAMC Teays Valley
|58
|Mostly Cloudy
|11:12am
|Cabell-Huntington Hospital
|59
|Mostly Cloudy
|11:23am
|Pleasant Valley Hospital
|58
|Partly Cloudy
|11:30am
|Jackson General Hospital
|60
|Partly Cloudy
|11:37am
|Roane General Hospital
|60
|Partly Cloudy
|11:48am
|Braxton County Memorial Hospital
|59
|Partly Cloudy
|11:56am
|Summersville Regional Medical Center
|58
|Partly Cloudy
|12:08pm
|Greenbrier Valley Medical Center
|58
|Mostly Cloudy
|12:15pm
|Summers County ARH
|60
|Mostly Cloudy
|12:23pm
|Princeton Community Hospital
|58
|Isolated Shower
|12:27pm
|Bluefield Regional Medical Center
|58
|Isolated Shower
|12:35pm
|Welch Community Hospital
|60
|Isolated Shower
|12:45pm
|Logan Regional Medical Center
|60
|Isolated Shower
|12:51pm
|Boone Memorial Hospital
|61
|Isolated Shower
|1:02pm
|Raleigh General Hospital
|58
|Isolated Shower
|1:08pm
|Plateau Medical Center
|60
|Isolated Shower
|1:14pm
|Montgomery General Hospital
|61
|Isolated Shower
|1:20pm
|CAMC Memorial
|62
|Isolated Shower
|1:21pm
|CAMC General
|62
|Isolated Shower
|1:21pm
|St. Francis Hospital
|62
|Isolated Shower
|1:21pm
|CAMC Women and Children
|62
|Isolated Shower
|1:22pm
|Thomas Memorial Hospital
|62
|Isolated Shower
|1:24pm
|Family Care of St. Albans
|62
|Isolated Shower