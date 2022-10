CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a driver who allegedly hit three vehicles during a soccer game at Cabell Midland High School and then fled the scene.

They say this happened on Thursday at around 6 p.m.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a driver who allegedly hit three vehicles during a soccer game at Cabell Midland High School and then fled the scene. (Photo Courtesy: Cabell County Sheriff’s Office)

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a driver who allegedly hit three vehicles during a soccer game at Cabell Midland High School and then fled the scene. (Photo Courtesy: Cabell County Sheriff’s Office)

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a driver who allegedly hit three vehicles during a soccer game at Cabell Midland High School and then fled the scene. (Photo Courtesy: Cabell County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say the vehicle, “appears,” to have a temporary West Virginia tag.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Detective Unit at 304-634-4672.