Cabell County family frustrated by delays in getting power restored

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Some families in Cabell County, WV have been without power for close to two weeks now. For many of them it seems like there is no end in sight.

“It has been very difficult,” said Lois Castle.

Lois and Ronald Castle have been without power at their home in Huntington, WV for quite awhile now.

Their grandson Josh Myers is their fulltime caregiver.

“They are 86 years old, Korean War veteran, I just feel like they shouldn’t be left like this. I am fine personally. I could sleep in the cold. But not them,” Myers said.

They tried to stay warm by putting blankets over the windows and even traveled out of state to get propane for a heater. But those were only temporary solutions.

“We have heard nothing from anyone. We know they are very busy and we appreciate our power people. But we have not heard anything. We’ve been given multiple estimates that have come and gone. We kind of feel like we’ve been forgotten,” Myers said.

After almost two weeks in a hotel the bills are adding up. All they want to do is get back home.

“It is bad enough that it is as cold as it is, but all of the other things that are happening alongside that makes it much much worse,” Lois Castle said.

Their biggest concern so far has been the risk of being exposed to COVID-19.

“That is something I’ve tried to avoid and unfortunately we have no other choice,” Myers said.

The roads are clear and power has been restored to communities nearby. Myers said the situation would be a little easier if they just had answers about when the lights would be back on and why they are still waiting.

“I feel there should be something more to help us,” Meyers said.

The family did order a generator and it finally arrived Monday evening. Monday Appalachian Power said it could be several more days before most customers in Cabell County who are still without power have their service restored.