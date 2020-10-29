Cabell County Public Library closed due to COVID-19

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The main branch of the Cabell County Public Library is closed until further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Confirmation of the positive case was made to 13 News by Library Director Judy K. Rule.

Cabell-Huntington County Health officials declined to comment on the incident citing department policy on privacy and federal HIPPA laws.

13 News has learned the individual was working in the youth services portion of the library where several activities have taken place in recent days, including a trick or treat event.

Following our first report the library posted the following to its Facebook page just after noon Thursday:

“ The Main Library is closed to the public and staff are permitted to leave the building if they wish. Several staff have had no contact with the person infected and do not feel the need to leave immediately. According to information provided by the CDC and the Health Department, testing should be done after five days of the contact. The person affected was here on Tuesday so the testing of other staff should begin on Monday of next week. We are taking every precaution and have been doing so since the start of the pandemic.“

It’s unclear how long the library will remain closed. Rule added all other branches of the county’s library system remain open at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.