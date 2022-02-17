CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County School Board will hold a special meeting on Monday, Feb. 21.

The agenda says board members will have a “Discussion of Current Masking Requirements and Possible Action.”

Earlier this month, school board members voted to keep masking for students, staff, and faculty through the end of this school yar.

The meeting comes the same week the CDC is expected to release new masking guidance for school students in America.

Earlier this week Kanawha County Schools made masks optional.