Cabell County schools board approves school re-entry plan

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia schools are aiming to start school on September 8, 2020. The Cabell County Board of Education approved what they call their “Cabell County 2020 Back to School Plan.”

The Cabell County B.O.E. voted to approve the 2020 school re-entry plan.



The board went through their entire plan, including three different phases with three separate options:

Traditional learning, which would be an in-classroom setting

Virtual learning through the off-campus software “Cabell Connected Classroom”

Blended, a combination of on-campus and remote learning



The Cabell County Board of Education voted on Thursday to approve the “Cabell County 2020 Back to School Plan.” Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Cabell County schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe says their school is focused on keeping everyone safe, not just the students.

What we want parents to know is that from the board room to the classroom, we are focused on the health and safety and the well being of our students and the health and safety of our staff. Ryan Saxe, Cabell County schools superintendent

According to Saxe, the three phases be be implemented based on “guidance from the West Virginia governor’s office, the department of education, communication with the Cabell County health department as to what is the safest time to implement phase two or phase three.”

The now-approved plan has been in the works for quite some time. When the pandemic closed down schools across the state in March, Saxe says the last few months of the last school year were a struggle. But they were able to adapt to a virtual learning environment fairly quickly.

Due to the current pandemic, this plan could change. The school board will be providing updates on the school’s website with any new information or possible changes to the plan.

