Cabell County Schools explore new site options for two local schools

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County Schools held a virtual public meeting to get input on what to do with two schools in the district Thursday.

The question on the table was where the future locations of Milton Elementary and Cabell County Career Technology Center will be.

Those who watched the virtual meeting were able to weigh in on the options presented.

“It’s a win-win. You know? For every dollar spent, you know, another dollar or two or three come back to the community.” Frank Barnett, director of career technical education, Cabell County Schools

Cabell County Schools received over 100 million dollars to help fund improvements to their educational facilities after voters approved a bond measure last August.

Now, they are asking for community input on two new prospective locations for the two schools.

“Why now? It’s the perfect time.” Kim Cooper, assistant superintendent of operations, Cabell County Schools

At the virtual meeting, the first topic for discussion was the Career Technology Center—whether to add on to the current building or build it into the Huntington Mall.

“This is the existing Sears structure. The current site is approximately 15 acres, it’s pretty much flat which is wonderful.” Dave Ferguson, lead architect, ZMM

It was touted as a good central place in the community, with the capacity to hold technical machinery.

Participants in the meeting were excited by the idea.

“I think in our situation, because we don’t have lots of malls, this is a really incredible opportunity.” Dr. Carole Garrison, participant in virtual meeting

The next order of business: Milton Elementary.

The proposed idea was to build on to the existing 16 acres and put a new structure onto the football field.

However, there is a drawback:

“The bus garages on site will have to be relocated.” Dave Ferguson, lead architect, ZMM

The other option would be to build a new elementary school where the existing pre-K facility is in Milton, but the idea was less appealing.

“About halfway up on the sheet, there’s a light line that crosses across the property. From there down is the floodway. We can’t build anything in the floodway.” Dave Ferguson, lead architect, ZMM

Those who would be impacted by these decisions seemed to be on board with them, however.

“It all needs to be updated, it’s a very old building, and it’s just time for it.” Jacob Smith, parent of student at Milton Elementary

Superintendent Ryan Saxe says nothing is definitive just yet, but that this process should be collaborative.

“We want to be open and get as much feedback as possible so that we can make the best decision for our students.” Ryan Saxe, superintendent, Cabell County Schools

The next meeting will take place virtually next Thursday at 6:00 p.m. to discuss two additional elementary school’s locations—Davis Creek Elementary and Meadows Elementary.

For more information on how to access the meeting, visit this site.

Follow Natalie Wadas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news