Cabell County Schools hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students to get second dose

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Middle school and high school students in Cabell County can receive their second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at their schools next week.

Cabell County Schools says teaming up with partners to offer the school-based clinics makes receiving the vaccine convenient for students. Shortly after the FDA and CDC approved expanding the emergency use authorization to 12 to 15-year-olds, Cabell County Schools hosted a series of clinics to offer students their first doses of the vaccine.

Officials with Cabell County Schools say the clinics may be one day earlier than previously anticipated for some students to receive their second dose of the vaccine and that the Cabell-Huntington Health Department has cleared those students to receive their doses at the clinics even though they are one day prior to the anticipated date.

For middle school students to receive the vaccination, a parent or guardian must be present. However, parents or guardians do not need to be present for a high school student to receive the vaccine. All students planning to receive a shot must have a completed COVID-19 Vaccine Form, which schools will send home with students prior to the clinics. The form can also be downloaded from the front page of the school district’s website.

The high school vaccination clinics will be at the following dates and times:

Huntington High School at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8

Career Technology Center on Tuesday, June, 8, following the Huntington High School clinic

Crossroads Academy at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8

Cabell Midland High School at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9

The middle school vaccination clinics will be at the following dates and times:

Huntington East Middle School at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 7

Milton Middle School at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 7

Huntington Middle School at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8

Barboursville Middle School at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8

CCS says parents, siblings, and other relatives 12 or older can also attend the middle school-based vaccine clinics to receive the vaccine for themselves. They can also visit the CHHD’s COVID-19 Vaccine Center at the former Sears building at the Huntington Mall. No appointment is needed and the vaccine center’s hours of operation are”

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The partners helping the CCS with the clinics include the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, Valley Health Systems, Marshall University School of Medicine, Marshall University School of Nursing, the Marshall University School of Pharmacy and the West Virginia Department of Education.