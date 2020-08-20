Cabell County teachers start classroom preps for the upcoming school year

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Teachers are back at school gearing up their classrooms for those students who do return for in-person classes.

“If you come into our classroom you can see that we have all the tables spread pretty evenly out just because we’re trying to keep social distancing,” Kali Wilkinson, teacher said.



Wilkinson is a first-time teacher this year and never thought her first year would be under strict guidelines from COVID-19.



“We only have two students seated to a table just so they have the opportunity to still get the full day in but we’re also being safe about it,” Wilkinson said.



On the other hand, Charity Hightower has been teaching for four years. Now, she is changing the teaching plan she’s developed over those years.



“I have two long tables that I plan on squishing together and spacing my students out that way and putting desk shields according to where they’re situated. So, that way if I have three students, they’re definitely going to be six feet apart,” Hightower said.



To try to enforce social distancing, some teachers will have extra help.



“I’ll actually have a couple of aids in here which will be really nice to have a little more one-on-one time with the kids that are actually here and then also be able to answer questions for parents,” Wilkinson said.



It’s one thing is needed to make sure the year is successful.



“We just need people to be flexible with our schedule so that we can best meet the needs of all of our students.”



Cabell county is also providing students and teachers with proper PPE gear to help keep everyone safe and healthy.

