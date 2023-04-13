HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One man is in custody, and a warrant was issued for another in the case of a deadly shooting that happened on April 5 in Huntington, West Virginia.

Huntington Police say that Antonio Roland was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the Detroit, Michigan area.

Roland is charged with one count of murder, and he will be extradited to Huntington.

HPD says they obtained an arrest warrant for Rafael Solomon Jr. and that investigators are still trying to locate him.

Both men were wanted for questioning after the shooting death of Jermaine Johnson on the 700 block of Marcum Terrace in Huntington. Johnson was found with multiple gunshot wounds, and he later died at a hospital.

Anyone with information about Solomon’s whereabouts should contact Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420 or the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.