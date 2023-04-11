WOWK 13 News
Please enter a search term.
1 arrested after shots fired in Huntington, West Virginia (Photo Credit: 13 News Reporter Lane Ball)
by: Isaac Taylor, Lane Ball
Posted: Apr 11, 2023 / 11:53 PM EDT
Updated: Apr 11, 2023 / 11:53 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — One person was arrested Tuesday night after a shots fired call in Huntington.
Huntington police say they were alerted to shots fired at the corner of W. 11th St. and Madison Ave.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
They say no one was hurt.
Find the best gift for your nontraditional pet for National Pet Day here in this curated list.
Puppies love to play, so you can keep them entertained and promote bonding by playing together.
It’s up to humans to provide indoor cats with comfortable shelter, plenty of food and water, and a few stimulating toys.