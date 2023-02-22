UPDATE (5:37 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22): The name of the suspect in a 25-minute police chase in Cabell County has been released.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says 31-year-old William Cody Lusher, of Logan, stole a vehicle in Huntington.

Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins says officers saw the vehicle at 8th Ave and 20th St.

Watkins says Lusher then fled from police and a pursuit started. After Lusher hit US-60E, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police took over for Huntington police.

Zerkle tells 13 News that they flatten the tires on the vehicle and Lusher stopped at a gas station on the corner of Route 10 and Heath Creek Road in Barboursville.

Zerkle says Lusher could be facing charges in Huntington and Cabell County.

Photo Courtesy: Cabell County Sheriff’s Office

No injuries or damage to other vehicles or property have been reported.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person is in custody after a pursuit led law enforcement from Huntington to Barboursville on Wednesday.

Cabell County dispatchers say the pursuit started at 8th Ave. and 20th St. at around 3:52 p.m.

They say it ended at Route 10 and Heath Creek at around 4:17 p.m.

The name of the person in custody is not available at this time.

The Huntington Police Department, the Barboursville Police Department, the West Virginia State Police and the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the pursuit.