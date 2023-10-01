MILTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a vehicle crash in Milton.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1 on Morris Memorial Road in Milton. Dispatchers say crews on scene confirmed the vehicle went over the hill, but the cause of the crash is not clear at this time.

Dispatchers say one person was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.

The Milton Police Department, Milton Volunteer Fire Department, Culloden Volunteer Fire Department and Cabell County EMS responded.