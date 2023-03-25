A man has died after a tree fell on his car in Cabell County on Saturday, March 25, 2023 (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Reporter Anna King)

UPDATE (3:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023) – Cabell County deputies say a man has died after a tree fell on him this afternoon.

According to Cabell County deputies, the man was standing outside of his car in the 6200 block of Ros securing items that were blowing in the wind when the tree fell. Deputies say the man’s name is not being released per the family’s request.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency dispatchers say one person was injured after a tree fell on a vehicle this afternoon in Cabell County.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, the incident happened around 2:04 p.m. in the 6200 block of Rosalind Road in the East Pea Ridge area near Huntington. Dispatchers say along with the tree, power lines are also down in the area.

There is no word on the person’s condition at this time.